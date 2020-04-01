Your chance to win John Cooney's shirt!

RUGBY followers have a great opportunity to win John Cooney’s signed Ireland rugby jersey - and raise funds for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Tickets are being sold in a competition/raffle to win the shirt to urgently raise money to fund the charity’s vital care services such as counselling, family support and art therapy - essential support for local cancer patients and carers, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

Not only will the winner get this fantastic unique souvenir from John’s second cap, when Ireland beat Australia in Brisbane 2018, but they will also get the chance to meet the rugby star at the prize presentation in Belfast.

To be in with a chance to win – and to support local cancer patients – simply buy a £1 ticket online at www.cancerfocusni.org/jersey.

You can buy as many tickets as you like and increase your chance of winning.

The competition will run until August 31 and the draw will take place on September 1. Participants must be 16 years or over.

“It’s a pretty cool jersey but we are only asking for a small donation because we know these are tough times at the moment - whatever you can give would be great to show your support," said the Ulster scrum-half.

To buy your ticket visit www.cancerfocusni.org/jersey.