Minister meets with north Antrim farmers

Minister meets with north Antrim farmers

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA is pictured on Garry Bog, Ballymoney with UFU Chief Executive Wesley Aston and NIEA representatives Áine O’Relly and Keith Finegan. Photo by DAERA Press Office.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

AGRICULTURE Minister Edwin Poots MLA has spent the day on the north coast meeting farmers and stakeholders to discuss a number of current issues.

The minister said he was pleased to get the opportunity to meet with local farmers and hear about their concerns about a range of issues.

Full story in Tuesday's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

The coffin of Lewis John Fleming leaves 1st Kilraughts Presbyterian Church at the end of the funeral service on Monday afternoon.Warm tributes have been paid to the Coleraine Grammar School pupil.

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354