Health and fitness during Covid-19 is essential

By Chris Gregg.

ARE personal trainers essential workers?

Okay, it is a bold statement and I don't want to take away the real essential workers’ credentials.

Many of my clients work in hospitals and shops, while the list of essential workers goes on.

However, hear me out!

Since lockdown, there has been a real emphasis on keeping fit from those who, beforehand, may not have moved as much or exercised just as much as they are now.

With the pandemic, being healthy is now ever more important!

From what I can see, and from personal experience, the role we play as trainers, coaches, fitness instructors is extremely important to so many.

My gym goers and Personal Trainer clients are so happy that we are still able to function in some capacity.

We might not be able to manage the huge numbers of pre COVID-19 but getting out of the house and having a few sessions per week means so much to so many.

You can imagine what it is like for people who are working from home: they may not see anyone other than visiting the shop so, having the gym to attend or their personal training sessions, does so much more than physically keep them fit and strong.

We all know the importance of mental health and, as much as we attend the gym to stay fit and healthy, all gym goers are going to help their mind work out to experience that feelgood factor!

Seeing gym buddies, chatting to others and leading some sort of normality in such strange times is essential for mental health.

It is for these reasons that I hope gyms throughout Northern Ireland and the world can function in some capacity for the weeks and months ahead.

We all have measures in place; there is no sharing of equipment, numbers are managed and all protocols are followed rigorously.

If you are enjoying your sessions, please continue to do so - you need them, no doubt as much as we all need you.

Thanks for reading.

I wish you and your family good times ahead and that we all get through this very soon.

Life is good!

Chris.