Normal People receives two Golden Globe nominations

ELEMENT Pictures’ internationally acclaimed series 'Normal People' has received two Golden Globe nominations.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film and the series itself has been nominated for Best Limited Series or TV Film.

Edgar-Jones’ nomination for her portrayal of Marianne marks her first Golden Globe nomination.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards will take place virtually on February 28.

The series was produced by award-winning International production company Element Pictures and adapted by Sally Rooney alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe.

Normal People is an Emmy nominated drama for BBC Three in partnership with Hulu and the series also aired on RTE last year.

Filming took place in Dublin, Sligo, Italy and Sweden with Oscar nominated director Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger, Frank) and award-winning director Hettie McDonald (Howard’s End).

In a further boost for the irish film and television industry, 'Wolfwalkers' has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Animated) category while Irish actor Brendan Gleeson also received a nomination for his performance in The Comey Rule.

