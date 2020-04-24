How to Buy and Access the Digital Paper

Instructions for Buying and Accessing online papers:

To buy a digital paper, click on the link below.

buy ballymoney chronicle digital paper



Alternatively, go to the home page of the paper you wish to purchase - http://www.ballymoneychronicle.co.uk/

On a computer, scroll down and on the right hand side of the page you’ll see the digital news stand (or if on a mobile phone just scroll straight down).

Click on the digital news stand to open the paper. You will see a Buy Now button, Login button and a Go to Shop button.

To purchase the latest (single) edition of the paper, click Buy Now.

To buy a subscription (1, 3, 6, 12 months) or a previous edition, click Go To Shop.

Complete the required registration and payment details. Once your payment has processed, you will receive a confirmation email (please check your Spam / Junk folder if you do not receive it within a few minutes).

To Access the online paper after purchase.

Go to the home page of the paper you have purchased - http://www.ballymoneychronicle.co.uk/

On a computer, scroll down and on the right hand side of the page you’ll see the digital news stand (or if on a mobile phone just scroll down).

Click on the digital news stand to open the paper. You will see a Buy Now button, Login button and a Go to Shop button.

Click on the Login button.

Enter your username and password.

Username: usually your email address

Password: password you setup during subscription process

Once you have logged in successfully, the digital paper will be displayed.

At the bottom right, you will see a login person as well as a house and a shopping trolley.

Clicking on the house icon will display the papers that you have purchased / subscribed to.

You can magnify and reduce the pages by double clicking / tapping on them.

You can change the date of the paper you wish to read on the bottom left of the window and also download a PDF to read offline.

Please note. You will need to login to the digital news stand each week to access the latest paper. The system does not email the paper to you automatically.

If you have any questions, please contact us on,

T: 02887 722274.

E: itmanager@alphanewspapers.com