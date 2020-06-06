Skinner signs on for another two years

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney continues to put in place the building blocks for next season - never mind the remainder of this campaign, should it ever happen - by getting a number of key players to sign new contracts.

Following the news that midfielder Stephen Lowry had put pen to paper on a 12 month deal comes the announcement that fellow midfielder Ian Parkhill and striker Eoin Bradley have also both committed their futures to the Showgrounds club.

Parkhill and Bradley have both agreed two year deals which will see them remain at Ballycastle Road until the end of the 2021/22 season.

It represents good work by the management and board at Coleraine and is a shot in the arm for some of the squad's more experienced players.

Ballymoney man Parkhill, aged 30, has made 231 appearances for the Bannsiders since making his debut back in 2014.

Bradley, meanwhile, who celebrated his 35th birthday earlier this year, has made 155 appearances for The Stripes in two spells at the club, scoring 48 goals in the process.

Speaking about the signings, Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney said he was delighted with the business.

“Parky has played a major role in our recent success,” he said.

“Whilst we don’t have a massive squad in terms of numbers, we have a great squad in terms of depth and quality, which Ian is a part of.

“He is rarely injured, he can play different roles and his versatility is worth its weight in gold.

“He is in good shape, is as fit as a fiddle and the new contract is great for him as he doesn’t want to play football anywhere else," added Oran.

“As for Eoin, there's been lots said about his days perhaps being numbered, but he keeps on producing the goods.

“I still believe he has a few good years left in him and he has played a huge amount of games so far this season.

“He has a big game mentality and can have a massive impact whether that be starting a game, or coming off the bench.

“Age is just a number as far as Eoin is concerned as he keeps himself in tremendous shape and he’s a massive asset for us.”