Bannsiders opt for 4-3-3 formation

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney has opted for a 4-3-3 formation for this evening's Europa League preliminary round tie against La Fiorita 1967 at The Showgrounds.

New loan signing, goalkeeper Gareth Deane, starts in nets as expected following his move from Linfield.

The back four is pretty much as expected with club captain Stephen O'Donnell partnered by Aaron Canning with Lyndon Kane and Aaron Traynor in the full-back spots.

Ben Doherty, Stephen Lowry and Aaron Jarvis form the midfield with James McLaughlin, Curtis Allen and Josh Carson forming a three man front line.

Kearney has plenty in reserve on the bench with strikers Eoin Bradley, Emmett McGuckin and Stewart Nixon joined by midfielders Ian Parkhill and Evan Tweed, veteran defender Steven Douglas and replacement goalkeeper Marty Gallagher.

The match referee is Christin-Petru Ciochirca.