Brad 'living the dream'

Former Coleraine midfielder says playing at Stamford Bridge is 'memory to last a lifetime'

Former Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons in action for Morecambe against Chelsea.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

FORMER Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons admits the experience of playing against Chelsea in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge is a ‘memory that will last a lifetime.’

The 23-year-old came on with about 15 minutes remaining for League Two club Morecambe in their third round clash on Sunday, a game the visitors lost 4-0.

“It’s an experience I’ll never forget, that’s for sure," said the 23-year-old Ballymoney man.

Read the full story, and discover whose shirt Brad claimed, in Tuesday's Chronicle.

