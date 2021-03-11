Eamon Doherty special guest on this week's Coleraine FC podcast

EPISODE four of the Official Coleraine Podcast is now available via the usual podcast apps…

This week’s special guest is former Coleraine defender/midfielder Eamon Doherty who joined the club in 1994/95 under Felix Healy before leaving in 1996/97 to pen a deal with his native Derry City.

The 46-year-old, who scored 12 goals in 136 appearances for the Bannsiders, talks us through his time at The Showgrounds in an entertaining discussion.

Eamon – the father of current Coleraine star Ben – discusses his son’s recent performances and how proud he was when he also joined the Bannsiders in January 2019.

The panel also talk through Eamon’s career on the Ballycastle Road and talk about the current title race in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Hosted by Chronicle sports editor Damian Mullan, the programme also reflects on another busy week for the Bannsiders in the company of local sports journalists Johnny McNabb and Aaron O’Neill and looks ahead to Coleraine’s home clash against Crusaders on Friday night.

It’s a must listen for all Coleraine fans at home and abroad and hopefully goes some way to making providing some entertainment in these most difficult of times.

You can listen to the podcast via the usual outlets, as well as on Spotify, Anchor and Pocket Casts and do let us know what you think at media@colerainefc.com.