Results and fixtures from the Coleraine and District League
Aaron McGlade and Ciaran Monaghan among the goals for Magherafelt Sky Blues last weekend
Results, Saturday September 11
Morning
Portstewart Res 5-3 Dervock
Macosquin 8-0 Sperrin Athletic
Morning 2A
Dunaghy 6-0 Coina Rovers
Morning 2B
Heights Res 3-6 Bushmills Utd
Portrush Colts 12-0 Ballymoney YM Ath
Fonacab Irish Junior Cup
Glenshane 0-4 Hill Street
Rosario YC II 4-0 Ballycastle Utd
Garvagh 2-6 Harryville Homers
Articlave 2-3 Magheralin Village
Upperlands 0-5 Immaculata II
Sion Swifts 0-1 Portrush
Tullans 4-1 Braid Utd
Portstewart Town 3-0 Nortel
Dunloy Res 4-1 Killymoon Rangers
Riada 0-12 Bangor Res
Dundela Res 1-2 Magherafelt Sky Blues
Maghera Strollers 2-2 Greenfield Park (Strollers win on penalties)
Draperstown Celtic 6-0 Hanover Reserves
September 18 Fixtures
Junior Cup
Hollywood Seconds v Heights
Crumlin Utd Seconds v Portstewart Reserves
Rossowen v Coleraine Olympic
Portadown BBOB v Magherafelt Reds
Premier League
Aghadowey v Cookstown RBL Swifts
Ballycastle United v Draperstown Celtic
Portrush v Garvagh
Upperlands vMagherafelt Sky Blues
Morning One
Ballymoney United Reserves v Portrush Reserves
Magherafelt v Meadowbank
Sperrin Athletic (Maghera) v Dunloy Reserves
Portstewart Town v Dervock
Division Two A
Draperstown Celtic Reserves v Dunaghy
Tullans Red Star Reserves v Ballycastle United Reserves
Coina Rovers v Articlave
Dunloy Development v Upperlands Swifts
Division Two B
Millburn vGlenshane Athletic
Bushmills United v Portrush Colts