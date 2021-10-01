All the weekend's fixtures in the Coleraine & District League

THERE are plenty of big games down for decision in the Coleraine and District leagues this weekend.

Weekend Fixtures

Premier Division (2pm)

Garvagh, Clyde Park - Aghadowey v Kilrea United

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch - Ballycastle United v Garvagh

Draperstown, Cahore Road - Draperstown Celtic v Cookstown RBL Swifts

Coleraine, The Rope Walk - Heights -v Magherafelt Sky Blues

Portrush, Parker Avenue - Portrush v Maghera Strollers

Morning Division One (11am)

Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass - Glebe Rangers Reserves v Macosquin

Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass - Ballymoney United Reserves v Portstewart Town

Portstewart, The Warren - Portstewart Reserves v Portrush Reserves

Ballymoney, Fulton Park - Balnamore v Tullans Red Star

Dervock, Paddy's Park - Dervock v Dunloy Reserves

Morning Division 2A (11am)

Maghera Leisure Centre - Coina Rovers v Dunloy Development

Draperstown, Cahore Road - Draperstown Celtic Reserves v Upperlands Swifts

Coleraine, Tullans Park - Tullans Red Star Reserves v Articlave

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch - Ballycastle United Reserves v Dunaghy

Morning Division 2B (11am)

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields - Portstewart Town Blues v Portrush Colts

Coleraine, Anderson Park - Millburn v Heights Reserves

Tobermore, Mill Park - Glenshane Athletic v Coleraine Olympic

Ballymoney, Megaw Park - Riada vBallymoney YM Athletic