Glenavon's trip to Crusaders tonight called off

Glenavon's trip to Crusaders tonight has been called off.

A statement from the league's governing body said a request “made in agreement of both competing clubs has been accepted by the NI Football League”.

The Lurgan Blues were due to travel to Seaview in a game which had already been rearranged due to a COVID outbreak in the Crusaders camp in October.

At the time the Glenavon website reported that the club received correspondence from the NIFL stating “an Independent Panel appointed by the NI Football League considered Crusaders FC appeal of their case under Article 3 of the NIFL COVID-19 Case Policy.

“Taking into the account all of the information provided by Crusaders FC, the Panel has considered this appeal and made an informed recommendation which is to accede to Crusaders FC’s request.”

No new date has been confirmed for the re-arranged fixture, although the two sides have been drawn against each other in the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup on Friday, January 7 (7.45pm).

Glenavon's next scheduled game is the festive Mid-Ulster derby against Portadown at Shamrock Park, due to take place on Monday, December 27 (3pm).