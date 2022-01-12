Blast from the past!

AS members of the victorious Portstewart Football Club continue to revel in their recent Craig Memorial Cup win - and why wouldn't they - we've come across an old photo which shows that the club has always enjoyed success.

Found in the archives, it shows a Portstewart team with a trophy of some sort way back in 1972, not long after the club was formed in 1968.

There's a few familiar faces there but how many do you know?

Can you put names to the faces?

If so, do let us know...