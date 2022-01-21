Portstewart Town look to progress in NW Junior Cup

PORTSTEWART Town will look to bag a place in the last eight of the Matt Morrison Memorial North West Junior Cup when they entertain Foyle Wanderers this weekend.

The north coast side have performed brilliantly so far in the tournament and with home advantage are expected to progress to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of big games down for decision in the Steele & Sons Shield, not least the meeting of Dunaghy and Portrush at Landhead Recreation Grounds.

The Seasiders' Reserves team are also in action in Ballymoney as they face a difficult looking tie against Ballymoney Utd Reserves at the Riada Stadium.

Paddy's Park is the venue for an intriguing game between Dervock and Portstewart Reserves while Draperstown Celtic Reserves will enjoy home advantage when they host Kilrea Utd at Cahore Road.

Ballycastle Utd make the journey to Garvagh's Clyde Park to face Aghadowey while Magherafely Sky Blues and Dunloy Reserves meet in mid Ulster.

The final two games sees Garvagh and Draperstown Celtic meet at Clyde Park and Cookstown RBL Swifts play Glenshane Athletic in Cookstown.

There are a small number of games down for decision across the various leagues as knock-out competitions prevail.

FIXTURES

North-West Junior Cup

22.01.22 13:30 Portstewart, The Warren Portstewart Town - Foyle Wanderers

Steele & Sons Shield

22.01.2022 11:00 Ballymoney, Landhead Recreation Grounds Dunaghy - Portrush

22.01.2022 11:00 Ballymoney, Riada Stadium Ballymoney United Reserves - Portrush Reserves

22.01.2022 11:00 Dervock, Paddy's Park Dervock - Portstewart Reserves

22.01.2022 11:00 Draperstown, Cahore Road Draperstown Celtic Reserves - Kilrea United

22.01.2022 13:30 Garvagh, Clyde Park Aghadowey - Ballycastle United

22.01.2022 13:30 Magherafelt, Spires Park Magherafelt Sky Blues - Dunloy Reserves

22.01.2022 13:30 Garvagh, Clyde Park Garvagh - Draperstown Celtic

22.01.2022 13:30 Cookstown, Fairhill PF Cookstown RBL Swifts - Glenshane Athletic

Premier Division

22.01.22 14:00 Upperlands, Festival Park Upperlands - Magherafelt Reds (Match Day 6)

Morning Division I

22.01.22 11:00 Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Grass Pitch Glebe Ranger Reserves - Tullans Red Star (Match Day 10)

Morning Division IIA

22.01.22 11:00 Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch Ballycastle United Reserves - Coina Rovers (Match Day 2)

Morning Division IIB

22.01.22 11:00 Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields Coleraine Olympic - Riada (Match Day 3)