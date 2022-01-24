Walls come tumbling down...

Work starts to demolish perimiter wall at the Coleraine Showgrounds

All change at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

THE diggers have moved in at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Yes, the perimiter wall, for so long a feature on the Ballycastle Road, is coming down.

The demolition is the latest part of work to renovate the ground, the home of Danske Bank Premiership club Coleraine.

A new artificial playing surface was laid in the summer while the club has ambitious plans to upgrade facilities fit for the 21st century.

These are exciting times for the Bannsiders who face Cliftonville in the final of the Bet McLean League Cup in March, are in the top six of the Danske Bank Premiership and through to the second round of the Samuel Gelston's Irish Whisky Irish Cup.

As well as all the off the pitch work.

Gonna look different when it's down...

