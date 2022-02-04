Ballymoney Utd look to continue winning ways

BALLYMONEY United can leapfrog Ballymena club Wakehurst into third place in the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League with victory this weekend.

The two teams meet in arguably the game of the day in the top flight with United just two points behind their rivals.

Stuart McMullan's men maintained their fine recent form with a thumping 6-1 win away at Cookstown Youth last week and will go into Saturday's game brimming with confidence.

An own goal conceded by the Youth on the 13th minute gave Ballymoney the lead before goals from Kyle Crawford and Luke Taylor in the 28th and 30th minutes saw Ballymoney lead by three goals at half-time.

The Youth pulled a goal back through Mark Megarry in the 61st minute but Ballymoney finished the game strongly with further goals from Trevor Parkhill and Gerald Gillen in the 61st and 68th minutes.

The win sees Ballymoney on 28 points from 15 games played with Wakehurst two points above them on 30 points but having played two games more.

Immediately below Ballymoney is Glebe Rangers on 27 points from their 14 games played.

They lost a little ground last week with a 2-2 draw at home to Coagh United but will look to return to winning ways with home advantage against Ballynure Old Boys on Saturday.

Chances were at a premium in the first half of the game against Coagh, with the only goal being scored by Ryan McMenemy for the visitors in the 39th minute.

Glebe got back on level terms after Luke Mitchell scored in the 61st minute and then an own goal on the 71st minute saw Glebe in front for the first time.

Coagh got back on level terms in the 83rd minute before they had a man sent off in the 87th minute

Glebe had a man dismissed in the 91st minute and the teams shared the points.

Dunloy, in seventh place, and who won a five-goal thriller at Donegal Celtic in their last outing, are inactive this weekend.

Conor McKinley was the hero for the north Antrim side with a brilliant hat-trick at Suffolk.

Reports of the weekend's games in Tuesday's paper...