Bannsiders safely through in Irish Cup

COLERAINE'S reward for defeating Portadown in Saturday's second round Irish Cup game at the Showgrounds is a trip to Cliftonville in the quarter-finals.

That game will be played in early March, just a week before the sides meet in the final of the Bet McLean League Cup.

On Saturday, the Bannsiders were made to fight all the way before safely securing their passage 2-0.

Showing one change from the league win over Linfield the previous week, new signing Andrew Mitchell coming in for Curtis Allen up front, Coleraine started as favourites to progress against a Ports side languishing near the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

However, they found their opponents, showing five changes from their previous outing, in lively mood and Gareth Deane had to be on his toes throughout the afternoon.

Adam Salley, in particular, was a menace throughout but despite their best efforts they failed to find a way through a belligerent home defence.

And it was one of those defenders who opened the scoring, Lyndon Kane heading into an unguarded net after a Jamie Glackin corner had been cleared out to him on the edge of the penalty area.

Visiting players surrounded match referee Ian McNabb, appealing for what I'm not sure, offside possibly, obstruction on the goalie, but the goal stood and Coleraine had their vital lead.

Again the visitors threatened on occasions but a second goal for Coleraine ensured there was to be no upset on Ballycastle Road.

Stephen O'Donnell's flighted pass got caught in the strong wind which took the ball away from James McLaughlin but Josh Carson didn't give up and he lashed home the ball, low aross the keeper, for his second goal of the season.

It was a tremendous finish and finished this game as a contest.

There was to be no way back for a gallant Portadown team who must now turn their attentions to securing their top flight status.

For Coleraine, the ambitions are much higher - a League Cup final appearance, the quarter-finals of the Gelston's Irish Whiskey Irish Cup and European play-offs are all still achieveable.

Plenty to play for, then, in the second half of the season.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Mullan, Brown, Jarvis, Lowry, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin (McLaughlin ’77 mins), Mitchell (Allen ’72 mins), Shevlin (McKendry ’72 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Wilson, Traynor, Kelly.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Finnegan, McKeown (Beverland ’64 mins), Sally, Conaty (Lavery ’88 mins) Teggart, Doherty, Stedman (Glenfield ’88 mins), Mashigo, Chatee (Dugan ’74 mins).

Subs Not Used: Doherty (GK), Tipton, Murphy.

Referee: Ian McNabb