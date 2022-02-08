Coleraine 'two' good for Dungannon Swifts

BRAGGING rights went the way of Oran Kearney in the battle of the brothers-in-law with Dean Shiels on Tuesday night.

The former's Coleraine emerged 2-0 winners over the latter's Dungannon Swifts following an entertaining encounter at the Showgrounds.

Twenty-one efforts on goal - 14 on target - reflects an open game between two of the form teams in the league.

Coleraine had suffered just one defeat in their previous five games, Dungannon unbeaten in their previous five, and both went at it right from the off.

Early chances for the front two pairing of Andrew Mitchell and Curtis Allen came and went before Rhyss Campbell forced Gareth Deane into action.

The teams continued to probe for openings and it looked like the home side would eventually break the deadlock when they were awarded a penalty midway through the half when midfielder Aaron Jarvis was upended in the box.

Lyndon Kane stepped up to take the spot-kick but Swifts' keeper Declan Dunne guessed right, diving to his right to palm the ball away to safety.

The home side, however, didn't have to wait long for their goal. One-time Dungannon favourite Jamie Glackin fed Curtis Allen inside the penalty area and the experienced striker did the rest, tucking the ball into the far corner past the oustretched arm of Dunne.

Within five minutes they doubled their lead. Once again Dungannon's defending left a lot to be desired, giving time and space to Josh Carson, operating on the right of midfield. Carson, who scored in the cup win against Portadown on Saturday, made the most of the chance, drilling the ball low into the net for his second goal in as many games.

Dungannon regrouped at the break and almost pulled a goal back shortly after the restart. Rhyss Campbell's initial effort was well saved by Deane and Lyndon Kane cleared Ryan Mayse's follow-up effort off the line.

Both managers rang the changes as the minutes ticked by and it was the away side who came closest to scoring after the influx of subs, James Knowles forcing a fine save out of Deane after his free-kick was deflected goalwards 15 minutes from full-time.

Coleraine should have added to their tally in the closing stages but first Jamie Glackin was denied by Declan Dunne before Matthew Shevlin blazed the rebound wide of the target.

Nevertheles, this was another morale boosting win for Coleraine who travel to Solitude on Saturay for the first in trilogy of meetings with Cliftonville in the next month.

The win consolidates Coleraine's sixth position in the league table. They currently have 40 points from 25 games, five points ahead of seventh placed Ballymena Utd who have played the same number of games.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Mullan (O’Donnell ‘67 mins), Brown, Jarvis, Lowry, Carson, Glackin, Traynor, Allen (McKendry ‘76 mins), Mitchell (Shevlin ‘63 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McLaughlin, Wilson, Kelly.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Glynn, Knowles, Mayse (S. McGinty ‘67 mins) Campbell, Gallagher (McCready ‘59 mins), C. McGinty, Devlin (McDonald ‘67 mins), Glenny, McGee (Walsh ‘82 mins) Convie (Coyle ‘82 mins).

Subs Not Used: Nelson (GK), McKendry.

Referee: Christopher Morrison

STATS

COLERAINE

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 5

Booked: 1 (Rodney Brown)

Sent Off: 0

DUNGANNON SWIFTS

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 2

Booked: 2 (Terry Devlin, James Knowles)

Sent off: 0