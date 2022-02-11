Derby in prospect for Limavady United

LIMAVADY United will hope to complete a game, never mind collect the points, when they make the short journey to Tobermore United in the Premier Intermediate League game this weekend.

The Roesiders' last game at home to Moyola Park was brought to a premature end last Saturday with the home side leading 3-1 with about eight minutes left to play.

It’s believed there are three options in such a scenario - replay the game in its entirety, award the points to the team leading when it was called off or bring Moyola Park back and complete the final eight minutes or so of the original match - but it's thought no decision has yet been made.

“Hopefully the result stands as it is as we had played more than 75 minutes of the game,” says Andy.

“It’s up to the IFA to make a decision but hopefully the result stands.”

Dean Brown volleyed the Roesiders into a first half lead and that’s how it remained at the interval.

The visitors levelled early in the second half but two quick goals from Tiernan Boorman and leading scorer Alex Pomeroy saw the hosts into a comfortable lead at the time the match was called off.

Limavady's opponents this weekend are bottom of the table with just four points and are yet to win a game in 13 outings but Law is taking nothing for granted.

“It’s never an easy place to go and there’s the local derby aspect of it as well,” he says.

“Throw in the fact that they brought a few new players in in January and we know it’ll be a difficult game.”

As for Portstewart, they, too, will want a drama-free Saturday having seen their Irish Cup at Ballymena Utd postponed last weekend because of a waterlogged pitch.

The postponement was a huge blow to the ambitious north coast club who had several hundred supporters making the journey up the A26.

The cup game has been rearranged for Tuesday night but before then Johnny Law takes his team to Dollingstown in the league.

Portstewart begin the day in ninth on 13 points from 11 games while their hosts have 17 points but having played two games more.

The Seahawks have won one and last four in the league with Law determined to see an improvement in form sooner rather than later.

“We had three supporters buses going to Ballymena, plus other people in cars, and we could have had in the region of about 400 supporters going to the match," says Law.

“As a club, we spent a few pound to get a few back but it hasn’t really worked out for us in that respect.

“But we just have to grin and bear it and hopefully make the most of it when the game comes round.

“In the meantime we have an important league game against Dollingstown this weekend which we need to focus on.

“The cup game will look after itself when it comes round.”