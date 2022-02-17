Minister Hargey meets with IFA and NIFL bosses

Meeting follows widespread criticism over decision to delay releasing funding

Minister Hargey meets with IFA and NIFL bosses
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has today met with the two main local football bodies here, the Irish Football Association and NIFL, to discuss the Sub Regional Stadia Programme for football.

Minister Hargey said: “I welcomed the opportunity to reaffirm my commitment and intention to deliver this much needed scheme which will benefit football at all levels. 

"Today I have met with representatives of IFA and NIFL and together we will work to progress this project to the next stage.”

