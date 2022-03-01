Big games come thick and fast for Coleraine

COLERAINE MANAGER Oran Kearney has admitted to an air of frustration around the scheduling of Tuesday night’s league game against Larne.

The Bannsiders host Tiernan Lynch’s team in an important Danske Bank Premiership game as both teams target a top six finish pre-split.

Then, just three days later, Coleraine must travel to Solitude to face in-form Cliftonville in an Irish Cup quarter-final.

The Reds, meanwhile, are inactive in midweek, just adding to the sense of injustice being felt around the Showgrounds.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the Showgrounds side are back in action next Tuesday against Crusaders just days before the Bet McLean final at the National Stadium.

“It is strange because, for me, particularly when you get into the latter stages of the cup competitions, particularly the Irish Cup, it was always ring-fenced,” admitted Oran in the wake of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Ballymena Utd.

“Rarely would you have played a game on the Tuesday night before an Irish Cup game.

“Then we get moved to the Friday night without consultation, Cliftonville don’t play on Tuesday night, so there are things there that you could have an air of frustration about.

“I don’t see it being changed so it’s up to us to ensure we go and deal with Tuesday night first and then Friday night will take care of itself,” he added.

