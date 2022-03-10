Manager balances the books ahead of big game

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney says he accepts responsibility for Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Crusaders after he fielded an unfamiliar looking back four.

The Ballymoney man was forced into a reshuffle as a number of players went into the game one booking away from a suspension.

And with a League Cup final against Cliftonville coming up on Sunday the Bannsiders boss didn't want to take the risk of players missing out.

“I’ll take responsibility for that because we’ve probably three out of a back four playing in positions that they don’t normally play in," he said.

“I thought all four them did extremely well in relation to the conditions, the environment and everything they were put into.

“Sadly, and it is rare we are in a scenario like this, but we have to protect and look after players.

“Cup finals are hard to come by, they are big events which people enjoy and get a huge amount out of.

“I would find it hard to live with myself for putting someone out of that by playing them or putting them in a scenario of running the risk of collecting a yellow card.

“We just couldn’t do that and it wouldn’t have been fair.

“Rodney Brown came on for 15 minutes and my only instruction was to not touch anybody and the instruction to James McLaughlin was exactly the same.

“It’s surreal one because whilst you are managing all that, you are also trying to pick up points to move up the league," he added.

As for the game itself, Kearney believed his team had done enough to take something from the match.

“We said it after the game that it is rare that we come here and have as many chances as we’ve created.

“We’ve had some good results here over the years but big parts of the performance were bang on.

“We’ve created more than enough chances but sadly we met an inspired goalkeeper.

Thoughts now turn to Sunday and a fifth meeting of the season against the team's nemesis, Cliftonville.

“We are hugely excited," admitetd the boss.

“Big parts of Tuesday, like last Friday, we are creating chances and playing well but it’s just a lapse that’s cost us badly.

“We have just got to polish those tidy bits and ensure that that doesn’t happen.

“But have we got it in us? Absolutely we have got it in us.

“We are all looking forward to the event, we can’t wait. It’s on a Sunday which is different, by all accounts there’s going to be a big crowd which is brilliant.

“We are excited about it and we can’t wait to give it a good rattle.

“We have a load of tickets sold and everything else.

“My big memories of all cup finals we have played over the years, even the one we lost to Linfield before winning the next two, the fans have been outstanding and brilliant.

“Particularly up there, it’s a big environment, we need the noise and we need the players to buzz off that."