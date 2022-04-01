Glens out, it's United v Newry City in Cup semi

GLENTORAN remain out of the Irish Cup, losing their appeal against being dismissed from the competition for fielding an ineligible player.

The East Belfast club were contesting the Irish FA's decision to throw them out of the competition for fielding Joe Crowe in their quarter-final 1-0 win over Newry City on 5 March.

However, the Irish FA announced today (Friday) that its Appeal Board has dismissed the club's appeal.

Newry City v United in semi

Newry remain reinstated and will play Ballymena United in the semi-final at Mourneview Park on Wednesday, April 13,

It was originally to have been played on Saturday but had to be pushed back by 11 days after Glentoran made their appeal.

Glentoran are yet to make any response to the decision but figures within the club will be meeting this afternoon to discuss any potential further action.