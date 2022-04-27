All you need to know about the end of season play-offs

Several different scenarios in place for Coleraine as they target European football this summer

All you need to know about the end of season play-offs
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

With the regular league seasons drawing to a conclusion, the NI Football League can confirm provisional arrangements for the various playoff games across the three divisions.

European Playoffs

The dates and competing clubs in the playoff series for the place in the qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League will be determined by the outcome of the Irish Cup Final on Saturday 7 May 2022.

Final placings for the Danske Bank Premiership will also be confirmed on Saturday 30 April after the final round of fixtures.

Scenario 1 - If Ballymena United or Newry City win the Irish Cup;

Tuesday 10 May 2022
Quarter-final – Coleraine (6th) v Glenavon (7th)

Saturday 14 May 2022
Semi-final 1 – Third placed club v Winner of Quarter-final
Semi-final 2 – Fourth placed club v Larne (5th)

Tuesday 17 May 2022
Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2
(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)

Scenario 2 - If Crusaders win the Irish Cup;

Tuesday 10 May 2022
Semi-final 1 – Glentoran v Glenavon
Semi-final 2 – Larne v Coleraine

Friday 13 May 2022
Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2
(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)

Premiership Promotion/Relegation Playoff

Tuesday 3 May 2022
Leg 1 - Second placed Championship club v Portadown

Friday 6 May 2022
Leg 2 - Portadown v Second placed Championship club

Final placings for the Lough 41 Championship will be confirmed on Saturday 30 April after the final round of fixtures.

Championship/Relegation Playoff

Tuesday 10 May 2022
Leg 1 – Second placed PIL club v Eleventh placed Championship club

Saturday 14 May 2022
Leg 2 - Eleventh placed Championship club v Second placed PIL club

Final placings for the Lough 41 Championship will be confirmed on Saturday 30 April after the final round of fixtures, and the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League on Saturday 7 May.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354