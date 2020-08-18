Shamrocks look rock solid in Group Two

Loughgiel book place in championship semi-finals with drubbing of St. Gall's

Shamrocks look rock solid in Group Two

Loughgiel had 19 points to spare over St. Gall's at Milltown.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

St Gall’s...1-10
Loughgiel...2-26

THE Shamrocks look rock solid in Group 2 of the Antrim senior hurling championship.

Undoubtly the easier of the two groups, they brushed aside St Gall’s at Milltown by a 19 point margin to book their place in the semi finals.

They should head the group table, with just an away game against St Enda’s to come, with an unblemished record and watch and wait to see who the Group One runners up will be in a difficult section were.

As things stand simply anything could happen.

This was James McNaughton’s day, returning a magnificent 13 point total making the game look so easy.

Eddie McCloskey and Shay Casey weighed in with a goal each while Tony McCloskey and Neil McGarry were on hand to stop Conor Burke getting on the end of any long balls into the St Gall’s full forward line.

For St Gall’s, it was a tough day at the office. While Chris Dornan’s team refused to throw in the towel, they were just second best all over the field.

Full report inside Tuesday's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

The coffin of Lewis John Fleming leaves 1st Kilraughts Presbyterian Church at the end of the funeral service on Monday afternoon.Warm tributes have been paid to the Coleraine Grammar School pupil.

Tributes paid to 'a lovely young man'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354