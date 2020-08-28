Times and venues announced for football championships

Three deaths involving Covid-19 in past week
THE venues and times for next weekend's Derry football championships have been announced.
Some of the match referees have yet to be finalised.
FRI, SEPT 4
JFC (7.30)
At Celtic Park - Sean Dolan's v Ardmore (TBC)
Venue TBC - Ballerin v Doire Colmcille (P O'Connor)
SAT, SEPT 5
JFC (2.00)
At Drum - Magilligan v Moneymore (C Hargan)
IFC
2.00 at Foreglen – Slaughtmanus v Drumsurn – (H Tohill)
4.00 at Greenlough – Ballymaguigan v Limavady – (A Nash)
SFC
2.00 at Dungiven – Coleraine v Claudy – (B Cassidy)
4.00 at Loup – Newbridge v Ballinderry – (JJ Cleary)
4.00 at Glenullin – Glen v Kilrea – (D O'Connor)
6.00 at Celtic Park – Ballinascreen v Bellaghy (TBC)
SUN, SEPT 6
IFC
1.00 – in Steelstown - Glack v Doire Trasna (M McAleese)
3.00 – in Kilrea - Lissan v Glenullin (TBC)
SFC
1.00 in Castledawson - Slaughtneil v Foreglen – (M McGeehan)
3.00 in Glen – Loup v Dungiven – (TBC)
3.00 in Ballinascreen - Swatragh v Banagher – (TBC)
6.00 in Celtic Park – Magherafelt v Lavey – (TBC)