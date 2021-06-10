Decision weekend in the Allianz Football League
IT'Scsemi-finals weekend in the Allianz Football League, with eight games across the four divisions. Dublin, Donegal, Kerry and Tyrone battle it out in the Division 1 semi-finals while there’s important action in Divisions 2, 3, 4, too, as the winners of the four semi-finals will be promoted.
At the other end of the tables, Divisions 1,2,3 stage relegation play-off games that will provide lots of drama, delight and heartbreak before the make-up of the various groupings for 2022 are decided.
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 SEMI-FINALS
Saturday: Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, 5pm; Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, 7.15pm
KERRY v TYRONE
This will be the first League semi-final meeting between the counties since 1974 when Kerry won by eight points. Tyrone beat Kerry by a point (0-14 to 0-13) in last year’s League. Kerry won in 2019; Tyrone in 2018; Kerry in 2017. Kerry are the reigning Division 1 champions and were also in the 2019 final, where they lost to Mayo.
Paths to the semi-final
KERRY (2 WINS, 1 DRAW)
Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-10
Kerry 1-18 Dublin 4-9
Kerry 2-15 Roscommon 1-12
Top Scorers
David Clifford....5-16 (0-5 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 mark)
Sean O’Shea......0-11 (0-5 frees, 0-02 ‘45s’, 0-2 mark)
Paudie Clifford....1-5
TYRONE (1 WIN, 1 DRAW, 1 DEFEAT)
Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16
Tyrone2-15 Armagh 2-10
Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14
Top Scorers
Paul Donaghy........0-15 (0-8 frees, 0-2 mark, 0-1 ‘45’)
Darren McCurry.....0-12 (0-4 frees, 0-2 mark)
Mark Bradley...........1-1
DONEGAL v DUBLIN
Their last meeting in the Allianz League semi-final was in 2016 when Dublin won by ten points. The sides drew in 2017 (group stages) while Dublin won in 2018 and 2020 (they didn’t meet in 2019 when Donegal were in Division 2).
Donegal last beat Dublin in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final but haven’t beaten them in the League since 2007.
Paths to the semi-final
DONEGAL (1 WIN 2 DRAWS)
Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16
Donegal 1-20 Monaghan 4-11
Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16
Top Scorers
Paddy McBrearty.........0-20 (0-8 frees, 0-1 mark)
Michael Langan ...........2-3
Michael Murphy............0-6 (0-3 frees)
DUBLIN (2WINS, 1 DRAW)
Dublin 1-22 Roscommon 0-16
Dublin 4-9 Kerry 1-18
Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15
Top Scorers
Cormac Costello......3-22 (0-9 frees, 2-1 pens,
Con O’Callaghan......3-4
Ciaran Kilkenny........0-8 (0-1 mark)
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Sunday: Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3pm; Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.45pm
ARMAGH v ROSCOMMON
One of the two sides (Roscommon, Armagh), who were promoted from Division 2 last year will drop back down to Division 2 for 2022. If Roscommon lose, it will be the third time in five seasons that they have been relegated, having also exited Division 1 in 2017 and 2019. Roscommon beat Armagh by four points in last year’s League (Div 2).
How they got here
ARMAGH (1 WIN, 1 DRAW, 1 DEFEAT)
Armagh 1-16 Monaghan 1-12
Tyrone 2-15 Armagh 2-10
Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16
Top Scorers
Rory Grugan........0-15 (0-8 frees)
Stefan Campbell...1-6 (1-0 pen)
Rian O’Neill............0-5 (0-1 ’45)
ROSCOMMON (3 DEFEATS)
Dublin 1-22 Roscommon 0-16
Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13
Kerry 2-15 Roscommon 1-12
Top Scorers
Ciaran Murtagh........1-14 (0-6 frees)
Donie Smith .............0-15 (0-11 frees)
Diarmuid Murtagh........0-4 (0-1 mark)
MONAGHAN v GALWAY
Monaghan were last in Division 2 in 2014 while Galway were last there in 2017.
Galway beat Monaghan in the League for the last three years, winning by four points in 2018 and by a point in both 2019 and 2020.
How they got here
MONAGHAN (2 DRAWS, 1 DEFEAT)
Armagh 1-16 Monaghan 1-12
Donegal 1-20 Monaghan 4-11
Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14
Top Scorers
Conor McManus.........1-10 (0-7 frees, 0-1 mark)
Conor McCarthy...........3-2
Aaron Mulligan ............0-8 (0-5 frees)
GALWAY (1 WIN 2 DEFEATS)
Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-10
Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13
Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15
Top Scorers
Shane Walsh.........0-19 (0-10 frees, 0-3 ‘45s)
Robert Finnerty.......0-7 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)
Damien Comer.........0-4
Tomo Culhane..........1-1
Matthew Tierney......1-1
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 SEMI-FINALS
Sunday: Clare v Mayo, Ennis, 1.45; Kildare v Meath, Newbridge, 2.0.
CLARE v MAYO
They meet in the League for the first time since 2002 when Mayo won a Division 1B game. The last competitive clash between the counties was in 2017 when Mayo won an All-Ireland qualifier tie by seven points (2-14 to 0-13).
Mayo are seeking to return to Division 1 after one season in Division 2 while Clare were last in Division 1 in 2002.
How they reached the semi-finals
CLARE (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)
Clare 1-16 Laois 0-12
Clare 1-13 Kildare 0-13
Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18
Top Scorers
Eoin Cleary.........0-21 (0-12 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’)
David Tubridy.....1-12 (0-8 frees, 1-0 pen)
Daniel Walsh.......1-2
MAYO (3 WINS)
Mayo 2-21 Down 1-11
Mayo 0-21 Westmeath 2-12
Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12
Top Scorers
Cillian O’Connor......1-20 (0-15 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 mark, 0- 1‘45’)
Tommy Conroy.........1-4
James Carr................2-1
KILDARE v MEATH
Their last League meeting was in 2019 when Meath won by a point in Division 2. The counties clashed in last year’s Leinster semi-final when Meath won by 5-9 to 0-15.
Meath are attempting to return to Division 1 after one season in Division 2 while Kildare were last in Division 1 in 2018.
Paths to the semi-finals
KILDARE (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)
Kildare 2-12 Cork 0-14
Clare 1-13 Kildare 0-13
Kildare 2-18 Laois 1-8
Top Scorers
Jimmy Hyland......1-10 (0-2 frees, 0-3 mark)
Neil Flynn............0-11 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)
Shane O’Sullivan..0-5 (0-1 mark)
MEATH (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)
Meath 0-16 Westmeath 0-15
Meath 2-15 Down 0-14.
Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12
Top scorers
Jordan Morris........0-10 (0-6 frees)
Cillian O’Sullivan.....2-2 (0-1 free)
Bryan McMahon......1-3 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark)
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Saturday: Cork v Westmeath, Pairc Ui Chaoimh. 2.0; Down v Westmeath, Newry, 6.15
CORK v WESTMEATH
Cork are trying to avoid returning to Division 3 after one season in Division 2 while Westmeath were last in Division 3 in 2015. This will be the first League meeting between the counties since 2014 when Cork won by eight points in Division 1.
How they got here
CORK (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)
Kildare 2-12 Cork 0-14
Cork 2-12 Laois 0-10
Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18
WESTMEATH (3 DEFEATS)
Meath 0-16 Westmeath 0-15
Mayo 0-21 Westmeath 2-12
Down 0-13 Westmeath 1-9
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3 SEMI-FINALS
Saturday: Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.0; Offaly v Fermanagh, Tullamore, 6.0
DERRY v LIMERICK
Derry blazed a hot trail to the semi-finals, winning all three games by a combined total of 35 points. They are bidding to return to Division 2 for the first time since 2017. Limerick were last in the League’s top 16 in 2007.
How they reached the semi-finals
DERRY (3 WINS)
Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5
Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9
Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11
Top Scorers
LIMERICK (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)
Limerick 1-13 Tipperary 0-14
Offaly 0-16 Limerick 1-11
Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12
Top Scorers
Hugh Bourke..........2-17 (0-10 frees, 0-1 mark)
Danny Neville..........2-7
OFFALY v FERMANAGH
Offaly have been in Division 3 since 2016 and haven’t been in the top 16 since 2006. Fermanagh were last in Division 2 in 2019.
Paths to the semi-final
OFFALY (3 WINS)
Offaly 1-14 Wicklow 1-10
Offaly 0-16 Limerick 1-11
Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12
Top Scorers
Bernard Allen.........0-10
Cian Farrell..............1-6 (0-2 frees)
Niall McNamee.........0-7 (0-2 frees)
FERMANAGH (1 WIN, 1 DRAW, 1 DEFEAT)
Fermanagh 0-15 Cavan 0-14
Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9
Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18
Top Scorers
Seamus Quigley...........1-24 (0-16 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)
Ciaran Corrigan............0-6
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3 RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Saturday: Cavan v Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann, 2.0
Sunday: Longford v Tipperary, Pearse Park, 3.45
CAVAN v WICKLOW
They meet in the League for the first time since 2013 when Cavan won by three points in Division 3.
How they got here
CAVAN (1WIN, 2 DEFEATS)
Fermanagh 0-15 Cavan 0-14
Cavan 1-19 Longford 1-13
Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11
WICKLOW (3 DEFEATS)
Offaly 1-14 Wicklow 1-10
Tipperary 2-12 Wicklow 1-12
Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12
LONGFORD v TIPPERARY
Longford are trying to avoid dropping into Division 4 for the first time since 2015 while Tipperary were last there in 2014. Tipperary beat Longford in last year’s League.
How they got here
LONGFORD (2 DEFEATS, 1 DRAW)
Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5
Cavan 1-19 Longford 1-13
Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18
TIPPERARY (1 WIN, 2 DEFEATS)
Limerick 1-13 Tipperary 0-14
Tipperary 2-12 Wicklow 1-12
Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4 SEMI-FINALS
Saturday: Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4.0
Sunday: Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 12.15
CARLOW v LOUTH
Louth were relegated from Division 3 last year while Carlow last in Division 3 in 2019.
How they reached the semi-finals
CARLOW (2 WINS)
Carlow 3-16 Waterford 0-10
Carlow 2-12 Wexford 2-11
Top Scorers
Paul Broderick......0-9 (0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)
Darragh Foley.....0-8 (0-6 frees)
LOUTH (2 WINS, 1 DEFEAT)
Antrim 1-15 Louth 3-8
Louth 0-19 Leitrim 0-10
Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14
Top Scorers
Sam Mulroy.............4-10 (0-5 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’, 1-0 pen)
Ciaran Keenan..........1-5
ANTRIM v WATERFORD
Antrim were last in Division 3 in 2017 while Waterford were last there in 2011. Antrim beat Waterford in the League over the last three years. Waterford’s last League win over Waterford was in 2008.
How they reached the semi-finals
ANTRIM (3 WINS)
Antrim 1-15 Louth 3-8
Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12
Antrim 2-17 Leitrim 1-19
Top Scorers
Odhran Eastwood.....1-11 (0-7 frees)
Ryan Murray...............0-10 (0-7 frees)
Conor Murray..............1-4
WATERFORD (1 WIN, 1 DEFEAT)
Carlow 3-16 Waterford 0-10
Waterford 2-13 Wexford 0-18
Top Scorers
Jason Curry............0-9 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘45’)
Conor Murray.........0-5
Darragh Corcoran....1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-1 mark)
DIVISION 4 SHIELD
Sunday: Sligo v Wexford, O’Moore Park, 3.0
How they got here
SLIGO (1 WIN, 2 DEFEATS)
Sligo 2-19 Leitrim 0-18
Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12
Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14
WEXFORD (2 DEFEATS)
Waterford 2-13 Wexford 0-18
Carlow 2-12 Wexford 2-11
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2021 – RESULTS AND FIXTURES
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
Round 1: Kerry 4-21 Galway 0-10; Dublin 1-22 Roscommon 0-16
Round 2: Dublin 4-9 Kerry 1-18; Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13.
Round 3: Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15; Kerry 2-15 Roscommon 1-12.
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Round 1: Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 0-16; Armagh 1-16 Monaghan 1-12.
Round 2: Donegal 1-20 Monaghan 4-11; Tyrone2-15 Armagh 2-10
Round 3: Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16; Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14.
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
Round 1: Kildare 2-12 Cork 0-14; Clare 1-16 Laois 0-12.
Round 2: Cork 2-12 Laois 0-10; Clare 1-13 Kildare 0-13.
Round 3: Kildare 2-18 Laois 1-8; Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18.
DIVISION 2 NORTH
Round 1: Mayo 2-21 Down 1-11; Meath 0-16 Westmeath 0-15.
Round 2: Mayo 0-21 Westmeath 2-12; Meath 2-15 Down 0-14.
Round 3: Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12; Down 0-13 Westmeath 1-9.
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
Round 1: Limerick 1-13 Tipperary 0-14; Offaly 1-14 Wicklow 1-10.
Round 2: Offaly 0-16 Limerick 1-11; Tipperary 2-12 Wicklow 1-12.
Round 3: Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12; Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12.
DIVISION 3 NORTH
Round 1: Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5; Fermanagh 0-15 Cavan 0-14.
Round 2: Derry 5-13 Fermanagh 0-9; Cavan 1-19 Longford 1-13.
Round 3: Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11; Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18.
DIVISION 4 NORTH
Round 1: Antrim 1-15 Louth 3-8; Sligo 2-19 Leitrim 0-18
Round 2: Louth 0-19 Leitrim 0-10; Antrim 3-13 Sligo 3-12.
Round 3: Antrim 2-17 Leitrim 1-19; Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14.
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
Round 1: Carlow 3-16 Waterford 0-10.
Round 2: Waterford 2-13 Wexford 0-18
Round 3: Carlow 2-12 Wexford 2-11
PLAY-OFFS
June 12
Division 1 semi-finals: Donegal v Dublin; Kerry v Tyrone.
Division 2 relegation play-offs: Down v Laois; Cork v Westmeath.
Division 3 semi-finals: Derry v Limerick; Offaly v Fermanagh.
Division 3 relegation-play-off: Cavan v Wicklow
Division 4 semi-final: Carlow v Louth
June 13
Division 1 relegation play-offs: Monaghan v Galway; Armagh v Roscommon
Division 2 semi-finals: Clare v Mayo; Kildare v Meath.
Division 3 relegation play-offs: Longford v Tipperary.
Division 4 semi-final: Waterford v Antrim