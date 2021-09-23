Premier Electric Junior Championship gets underway on Thursday evening

Holders and hot favourites Desertmartin have booked their place in the knockout stages of the Junior Football Championship so they have a free weekend.

Craigbane and Ballerin look to be the strongest challengers but they have injury problems.

Magilligan look to be the only other team in with a shout of the title.

Ardmore v Magilligan at Celtic Park, 7.30pm Thursday

Magilligan will be favourites to book a quarter final spot following their surprise victory over last year’s beaten finalists Craigbane.

Ardmore are working hard to move up the ladder but a lack of scoring forwards has been their downfall.

William ‘Al’ McLaughlin has been carrying the scoring can for years and most likely he will be their main contributor in this game as well.

Magilligan on the other hand have proven scorers in Conor Logue and James Payne and Collie Mullan. This trio can pave the way to victory.

Doire Colmcille v Ballerin at Celtic Park, 7-30pm Friday

Ballerin will still be without key forward Gary Keane for this clash with Doire Colmcille but they will still be favourites to win.

Both have lost to reigning champions Desertmartin but Ballerin got much closer.

Michael McCallion, Dee Watson and Harry Curran will lead the Colmcille challenge but the pace of Ballerin and the accuracy of Paul Ferris should take Ballerin to victory.

Drum v Moneymore at Drum 1pm Saturday

Drum have lost to Dolan’s and Moneymore have beaten Dolan’s.

It would be easy to say that this should lead to a Moneymore victory but results are never as straightforward as that.

In league terms Moneymore have had a better season than the St. Colm’s and recent form indicates that they have every chance of winning his game.

Drum at home are always a difficult proposition and they will be confident of victory.