Antrim Hurling All Star Nominees

AFTER AN enthralling 2021 Antrim Hurling Club Championship that produced so many memorable matches, individual displays and duels at Senior, Intermediate and Junior level, the judging panel have released the following panel.

There are three nominees for each position on the Devenish Antrim All Stars 21 Hurling Team of the Year and fans are asked to make their choice and record their vote on 'thedevenishallstars.com.'

What a field there is to pick from with, not surprisingly, county champions Dunloy heading the list with 14 nominations. The only position they have missed out on is that of left half forward.

Rossa has seven players to choose from with St John's next on five.

Surprisingly, both Loughgiel and Cushendall have only four each with Intermediate champions Carey matching them.

Junior champions Glenravel have managed a couple of nominations with Cushendun, Creggan, Cloney Gaels, St Enda’s and Ballycastle all on one each.

What if everyone from the clubs with one nomination were were to go after their own man, then, I reckon ten other places would have to be filled.

Such is the fickle nature of a voting system!

All Star nominees

Goalkeeper: Simon Doherty (St John's), Ryan Elliott (Dunloy), Martin Curran (St Enda').

Right full back: Aidan Orchin (Rossa), Ronan McCloskey (Loughgiel) Aaron Crawford (Dunloy).

Full Back: Gerard Walsh (Rossa), Conor McKinley (Dunloy), Tony McCloskey (Loughgiel).

Left full back: Conor Kinsella ( Dunloy), Daniel Hill (Carey), Aidan Maguire (Creggan).

Right half back: Ronan Molloy (Dunloy), Adrian Kenneally (Rossa), Conor Boyd (Ballycastle).

Centre half back: Kevin McKeague (Dunloy), Stephen Shannon (Rossa), Conal Morgan (St Johns).

Left half back: Scott Walsh (Cushendall), James McCouaig (Carey), Ryan McGarry (Dunloy).

Midfield Right: Paul Shiels (Dunloy), James McNaughton (Loughgiel), Shea Shannon (St Johns).

Midfield Left: Keelan Molloy (Dunloy), Deaglan Murphy (Rossa), James Duffin (Glenravel).

Right half foward: Domhnall Nugent (St Johns), Eoin O'Neill (Dunloy), James Black (Carey).

Centre half forward: Michael Armstrong (Rossa), Christy McNaughton (Cushendall), Kevin Molloy (Dunloy).

Left half forward: Stephen Beatty (Rossa), Conlaoth McNeill (Cushendun) Michael Dudley (St Johns).

Right corner forward: Declan Traynor (Glenravel), Chrissy McMahon (Dunloy), Fred McCurry (Cushendall).

Full Forward: Conal Cunning (Dunloy), Chris McGuinness (Rossa), Neil McManus (Cushendall).

Left corner forward: Seaan Elliott (Dunloy),Conor McBride (Carey), James O'Connell (Cloney Gaels).