COVID 19 CRISIS: Sunny Friday snap shots of Ballymoney on the cusp of lockdown

LAST Friday our roving photographer Ciaran Clancy was in Ballymoney, by then on the cusp of lockdown, taking photos of people and businesses, some already closed, many more closed since.

What a fine day it was, and you wouldn't think such a day would have so much uncertainty in it for us all, due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Many pubs and eateries were already closed, many more like Cuba Clothing and The Winsome Lady would close over the weekend.

Older people out and about, are now on lockdown.

But Ballymoney people are dogged and determined and as the Chamber President Winnifred Mellet said 'we will open again'.