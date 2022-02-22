Young farmers on the ball for Macmillan Cancer

COLERAINE Young Farmers kicked off celebrations for their 90th year in style on Saturday, February 5, by holding a charity event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Hosted in Coleraine Showgrounds, an entertaining evening was enjoyed as friends and family gathered to watch a thrilling game of football.

As the rain poured, the current boys in Coleraine YFC prepared to face the challenge of the old boys.

Both teams started strong with little opportunity for either side as the defenders worked hard.

However, the over 30’s team, captained by Adam Watson, soon realised they may have bitten off slightly more than they could chew as the young boys, captained by Ryan Adams, scored their first goal.

The over 30’s fought back, almost striking the target, but the ball was saved by the young boys’ goal keeper. Running out of stamina, the over 30’s conceded two more goals and when the whistle blew at half time they were down 3-0.

However, this didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits, as all players came out fighting after half time.

Some amazing tackles were made by the over 30’s, but it wasn’t enough as two more goals were scored by the under 30’s, leaving the score board at 5-0 at full time.

The match may not have been World Cup standard but both teams put up a hard fight, displaying some amazing football skills but also providing the onlookers with some comedy gold as they slipped and slid across the pitch.

Members, supporters, families and friends then headed to the Social Club for an after party, hosted by DJNI, where raffle tickets were being sold in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, with the opportunity to win some great prizes.

Overall, the club managed to raise over £1800 for the charity.