Golf's Irish Under-14 championship cancelled

FOLLOWING consultation this morning with Met Eireann’s Forecasting Division and an initial site assessment this morning in Cahir Park, as well as detailed consultation with the greens staff and club management, the Championship Committee have identified the following severe risks with proceeding with play tomorrow in the Irish Under 14 Boys Championship.

While the Committee have been monitoring weather patterns over the last number of days, these risks have significantly increased in the weather modelling in the last 12-24 hours.

Heavy overnight rain is forecast tonight which brings a significant probability of adding to the already high levels of the River Suir, and the possibility of overflowing, making parts of the course inaccessible by footbridges.

Additional surface water lying on the ground, and particularly greens, is also probable based on current modelling.

Severe and damaging gusts overnight and throughout tomorrow are likely, with current projections ranging from 60km/h to 100km/h.

In addition to the risks this brings to play becoming impossible, there is significant danger associated with such gusts with falling trees and debris.

While now remote, thunder remains a possible presence tomorrow based on current modelling.

Therefore, while the course at Cahir Park is currently in excellent condition and play in the Open competition is proceeding today, the Championship Committee have determined that in balancing the risks associated with running the event tomorrow, the age and profile of attendees, and the general wellbeing of all concerned, the only course of action to take at this point is to cancel the event.

The Committee regrets having to take this decision, but on the basis of the above risk assessment has no other option, which it has taken at the earliest possible opportunity to provide as much certainty as possible in the circumstances for players and parents.