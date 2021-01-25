Clarke wins in Hawaii

Clarke wins in Hawaii

Darren Clarke celebrates victory in Hawaii.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

PORTRUSH'S Darren Clarke has won his second consecutive PGA Tour Champions event with a two shot win at the Mitsubushi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

The 2011 Open winner shot a final-round 64 with six birdies on the back nine moving him to 21 under par for the tournament.

South Africa's Retief Goosen recovered from a disappointing second day to also close with a 64 and finish second on 19 under, as American Jerry Kelly took third on 17 under par.

Clarke, who shot a bogey free final round at the weekend, won in his last Champions Tour of 2020 in Florida.

Obviously, the Champions Tour is agreeing with him.

