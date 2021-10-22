Mulholland remains the top local at the Irish Senior Men's Amateur Open

England’s Stuart Brown has extended his lead after Round 2 of the Irish Senior Men's Amateur Open Championship at Donegal GC.

Brown began the day on -1 one shot clear of the field.

A second round of 75 sees the Castle Eden golfer take a two-shot lead over Scotland's Derek Paton into the final round.

Two birdies and four bogeys (including one on 18) was enough for Brown to extend his lead.

Paton moved up into second place after one-over par round of 74 that included four birdies.

David Mulholland remains best of the Irish.

The Castlerock golfer is in fifth place on +5, four shots behind Brown.