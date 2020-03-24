COVID 19 brings ‘limbo land’ for exams pupils

THE HEADMASTER of Dalriada School in Ballymoney has spoken of his relief that the decision to close schools has ended confusion.



Speaking to the Chronicle at the end of last week, Tom Skelton said:



“As a Head I am relieved that a decision has been made and taken out of our hands, the confusion was impacting on students, staff and parents," he said.



“However it is very disappointing for pupils that exams are not going to take place, understandable as that may be given the circumstances!”



The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) released a statement as late as Monday March 16 advising learners to prepare for examinations and assessment as usual.

