Minister’s Randox reassurance

'Stay at home this weekend': Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

HEALTH Minister, North Antrim MLA Robin Swann has reassured the public that the Heath Service in Northern Ireland is benefiting from UK wide arrangements Randox, whose test for COVID 19 is being exported across the world.

Mr Swann made his remarks in the wake of reports that the NHS locally had not requested any test kits from the Crumlin based firm.

Public concern also increased last week as it emerged that Randox is currently out of test kits for Covid 19, on sale on their website at £120 each.

Then, Community Outreach Worker with Ballymoney Based Building Communities Resource Centre, and local councillor Angela Mulholland, speaking from self isolation, endorsed calls for the government to “force corporations like Randox to hand over the testing kits, for use in protecting our health.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354