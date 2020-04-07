Council not pre-digging graves ‘at this stage’

The Council’s Cemetery at Ballywillan outside Portrush.

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council has insisted it has enough staff to dig graves ‘at this stage’ of the Coronavirus crisis.

The reassurance was provided after neighbouring local authorities began pre-digging graves in anticipation of reduced numbers of cemetery staff.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said it was carrying out ‘preparatory’ work in case of absenteeism.

Alarming photos of pre-prepared plots at Antrim's Sixmile Cemetery appeared in newspapers last week.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

