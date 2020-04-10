McGuigan urges people to stay at home

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has urged people to stay at home this weekend and help save lives by stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"With the Easter weekend and good weather approaching people may be tempted to go beaches, holiday homes or beauty spots but I would urge them to stay at home in order to save lives.

"We are now in the surge of CIOVID-19 and it is more important than ever that people follow the advice and stay at home, wash their hands and practise physical distancing.

"Going out unnecessarily puts the lives of others at risk and is irresponsible.

"By staying home people can save lives."