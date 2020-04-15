Easter bunnies visit Armoy as the village unites to help those affected by COVID-19

COMMUNITY efforts to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak have been organised in Armoy.



The ‘Armoy Coronavirus Support Group’ is aiming to reach out to isolated and vulnerable members of the community at this difficult time.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Ruth McNeill, who is a volunteer with the group, explained the reasons why there was such a need for a support network in the village.



“We created the group at the beginning of March before the lockdown was imposed,” she said.



“There was a definite need for a support group in Armoy as there are a lot of people who are rurally isolated from services and quite a bit of deprivation. There are those who live quite far away from their families and they need some help.

