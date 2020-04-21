Firefighters tackling two gorse fires

View from Seacon (Photo: Ciaran Clancy)

Firefighters are currently busy battling two large gorse fires in Country Antrim.

Around 50 firefighters in total are involved in tackling one gorse fire on Slieveanorra, with others deployed at the Island Boy Road between Ballycastle and Mosside.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service said:

"We are currently dealing with two significant gorse fires in our Northern Area Command, in the Altarichard Road area and the Island boy Road area near Ballycastle."

