Driving to exercise is lawful, insists Allister

NORTH Antrim MLA Jim Allister has insisted people can drive to open spaces in order to take exercise.



Mr Allister, who was a lawyer before entering politics, questioned a senior police officer’s decision to go on the radio and suggest otherwise.



Speaking in the Stormont chamber last Tuesday, he said: “You can walk and you can drive to take exercise. You can walk or you can drive to seek medical assistance.



“You can walk or you can drive, and yet, we have had the folly of a senior police officer telling the public that you cannot drive to take exercise.



Mr Allister said he welcomed the fact some parks had reopened and insisted it was perfectly possible to maintain social distancing rules while out and about.

