‘We are not leaving anyone behind in this crisis’ - nurses

The Chronicle speaks to two nurses in Causeway Hospital’s Emergency Department and hears how anxiety ahead of the crisis was overcome by teamwork, professionalism and dedication to patients and their families - with a little help from the ‘Rainbow Room’...

Lisa Barclay (front left) and Heather McKeown (right) stand ready with the Causeway Hospital ED team.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

HOSPITAL emergency departments are the front-line in the war against Covid-19.

And with families cruelly denied entry, staff are not only treating patients but providing emotional support that would otherwise be absent.

It's an extra responsibility that could easily push stress to intolerable levels.

And it's why two Causeway Hospital nurses have created a refuge just behind the front-line, – somewhere safe and quiet, a place to clear your mind before heading back out to face the worst healthcare crisis this country has ever known.

Lisa Barclay – Clinical ED Sister in charge of governance and education explained the concept of the hospital's ‘Rainbow Room’.

“Whenever the relatives aren't here, you realise you have that extra role. And that's even more reason to have an area staff can go into and simply sit down and reflect.

“There have been tears. There has been upset. But people have been able to go in, close the door, have that quiet time then come back out and be in full flow again.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

