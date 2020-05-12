Virtual council meeting due this week

NW200 back bigger in 2021 vows Mervyn
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Headquarters at Cloonavin in Coleraine.
CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council will hold its first meeting this week since Coronavirus lock-down measures were imposed.
Elected members are due to link up for a video conference at 7pm on Tuesday.
On the agenda are updates from the Mayor and Chief Executive who is due to deliver a briefing on management of critical functions; waste collection, registrations and burials.
Reports will also be delivered from Cloonavin's main service areas; Leisure and Development Environmental Services and Corporate Policy and Resources.
