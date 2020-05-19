Yasmin overcoming pain condition to get behind the microphone on a daily basis

A LOCAL singer has been lifting spirits across the North Coast by posting one song a day to her social media channels.



From the first day of lockdown, Yasmin Walker (27), a professional singer from Ballymoney, has been uploading videos of herself singing on her Facebook page ‘Yasmin Walker Music’.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the former Dalriada pupil explained that she has done this to keep herself motivated and to spread some cheer at this difficult time.



“I have been uploading videos of myself singing since the first day lockdown started,” she said.



“To be honest, I have been doing it to keep myself motivated and to hit a daily goal.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*