Drive-in service at Dunseverick Baptist Church to be ‘the new norm’

Pastor Jones addressing the congregation as they sit secure in their cars for the Sunday Drive-in Service at Dunseverick Baptist Church. WK22KC40BC

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Pastor of a North Antrim church insists last weekend’s drive-in service brought “joy and excitement” to members of the community.

In line with new government guidelines, Dunseverick Baptist Church was able to host a drive-in service in their church grounds last Sunday (May 24).

Over 100 cars attended the service and Pastor Billy Jones told The Chronicle that he has received cross-denominational support from those who made the journey.

“Since the drive-in service was announced, the anticipation was all positive,” he said.

“The service brought a sense of joy to members of my church and I was receiving calls saying ‘Pastor I’m thrilled and excited that some of form church has returned’ throughout the week.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

