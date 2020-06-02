Concerns raised over pollution in the Tow River during the coronavirus pandemic

Jonathan McNabb

Jonathan McNabb

CONCERNS have been raised over a number of possible pollution incidents which have occurred in the Tow River during the coronavirus pandemic.

A concerned resident contacted The Chronicle following the latest incident earlier last month, distressed about the safety of the ducks that swim on the river and the affect the dirty water might have on any dogs that take a dip in the water.

The caller also expressed his fears that ‘a major environmental incident’ could occur if the pollution continues.

The resident added: “There have been regular pollution incidents on the Tow River over recent years, almost always coming from a culverted stream which emerges from pipe and joins the river upstream from the playing fields.

