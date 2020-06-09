Dramatic downturn in Causeway A&E users

ATTENDANCES at Causeway Hospital A&E plummeted to 2,843 in the month of March compared to 4,213 in the same month last year.



The downturn reflects the affect of the impending Coronavirus crisis and warnings from health bosses to steer clear in all but the most serious emergencies.



It was a similar pattern province-wide were attendances were down 31 per cent overall.



The latest report from the Department of Health shows that 71 per cent of patients at the Causeway were treated and discharged or admitted to a ward, within the government's four-hour target.

