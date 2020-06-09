Shairee thankful for the time to spend with loved ones before new arrival

A MOSSIDE woman has expressed her thanks and gratitude to the nurses and midwives who are helping her through her pregnancy.



Shairee McVey and her husband Kyle are on the home straight as they look forward to welcoming their second child in July.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Shairee admits her second pregnancy has felt ‘completely different’ this time around.



“I'm seven-and-a-half months pregnant now so there is only six weeks to go,” she said.



“It was a happy occasion as we wanted another child and always planned to have two.



“It feels completely different this time and that’s mostly due to the Coronavirus.

