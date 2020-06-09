Three local beaches fail the ‘Blue Flag’ water quality test

Only three North Coast beaches failed to secure an ‘excellent’ water quality rating, Castlerock, East Strand in Portrush and Ballycastle.

THREE of the North Coast's nine bathing beaches have failed to achieve water quality standards required for a prestigious Blue Flag.

The world-wide standard requires “excellent” rating and three beaches - Castlerock, Portrush's East Strand and Ballycastle - only managed a rating of “very good”, according to the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs' (DAERA) latest report.

Although water quality is not the only criteria for the coveted award, excellent water quality is a prerequisite.

