Dunluce tragedy prompts tombstoning warning

EAST of Dunluce Castle for a mile or so the coastline is indented with a series of enchanting narrow inlets and coves.



It's a hidden world, even from those passing close by along the Antrim Coast Road, that has become a popular playground for teenaged thrill seekers.



Part of its attraction lies in its inaccessibility. You need a kayak or a certain degree of local knowledge to find your way in.



But once there the clear, deep, blue water and high cliffs are an irresistible combination.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*